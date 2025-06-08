DRDO transfers 9 technologies to industrial firms for production of defence vehicles

New Delhi, June 8 In line with the government’s vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary, Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, during an event organised at the VRDE.

The technologies transferred to the industry include: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II to public sector defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited, a Mounted Gun System to the private sector company Bharat Forge Limited, and an Anti-Terrorist Vehicle - Tracked Version to Metaltech Motor Bodies Private Limited.

The others in the list are: Full Trailer of 70t Tank Transporter for Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun Mk-1A to four companies, including BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto Private Limited and John Galt International; an Expandable Mobile Shelter to Bharat Electronics Limited; Vajra-Riot Control Vehicle to Tata Advanced Systems Limited; Unit Maintenance Vehicle for MBT Arjun to BEML Limited; and a Multi-Purpose Decontamination System to Dass Hitachi Limited and Goma Engineering Private Limited are the other technologies on the list that have been transferred, according to the official statement.

The VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to jointly work on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested that the industry plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of the VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Distinguished scientist and Director General, Armament and Combat Engineering Cluster, DRDO, Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore, VRDE Director, G. Ramamohana Rao and other senior scientists were also present on the occasion, along with industry representatives

