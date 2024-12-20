Dressed in blue, Congress MLAs protest at MP Assembly premises holding Constitution's copy

Bhopal, Dec 20 Amid high-voltage drama over the Ambedkar row across the country, Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh staged a protest on the Assembly premises on Friday holding a copy of the Constitution.

A group of Congress MLAs, led by the Leader kr Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, dressed in blue and holding the copy of the Indian Constitution arrived at the Assembly premises and staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

It was an attempt to extend support to the party's central leadership which staged a similar protest at the Parliament premises on Thursday.

During protest, Congress MLAs raised slogans - "Ambedkar Ka Apman, Nahi Sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate Ambedkar's insult)."

Congress members alleged that Delhi Police have booked their leader Rahul Gandhi on fake charges at the "behest" of the BJP leaders.

"First, the BJP's top leaders insulted Dr B. R. Ambedkar in the Parliament House, and when Congress leaders protested to oppose the derogatory remarks (on Ambedkar), fake charges were imposed against our leader Rahul Gandhi. This is unacceptable," Umang Singhar said.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Parliament on Thursday.

During the protest, a confrontation between the ruling and opposition MPs took an ugly turn as two lawmakers were injured.

Later, both sides filed complaints against each other. The scuffle occurred when the MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) from the Opposition bloc protested at Parliament premises. Meanwhile, a group of BJP MPs gathered to protest against Congress' alleged insult of Dr. Ambedkar.

During the scuffle, a 70-year-old BJP MP from Balasore in Odisha allegedly fell on the ground and suffered an injury on his head. He was admitted to the hospital.

While Congress alleged that party president Mallikarjun Kharge collapsed during the confrontation.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the BJP MPs were protesting outside the Parliament gate where Rahul Gandhi with a few of his MPs "physically assaulted" them.

