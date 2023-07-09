DRI seizes 48 kg gold at Surat Airport

Surat (Gujarat), July 9 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday said under their special operation 'Operation Goldmine', they have seized 48 kg gold paste at Surat International Airport.

"As a part of Operation Goldmine, we have seized 48 kg of gold paste at Surat International Airport. This is one of the biggest gold seizures at airport in recent times," said the official.

The entire gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, a case lodged under Sections 132 and 135 and further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

