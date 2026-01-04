Drive to clean Yamuna turning into a people’s movement: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Jan 4 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected the Yamuna clean-up drive organised at the Chhath Ghat near ITO and praised the growing public participation in it.

The Chief Minister said that the cleanliness of the Yamuna is no longer merely a government programme, but has taken the form of a people’s movement, said an official statement.

She added that the Yamuna is the eternal lifeline of our faith, culture and civilisation.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Culture Youth Foundation, the Chief Minister appreciated the volunteers of the Foundation and described the active participation of citizens, youth and personnel of the Yamuna Task Force (137 CETF Battalion, Territorial Army) as inspiring.

She noted that the voluntary participation of a large number of people in the Yamuna cleanliness campaign, even on a Sunday, clearly reflects growing public awareness and commitment towards the cause.

She emphasised that the participation of youth is the greatest strength behind any meaningful social and environmental transformation.

The Chief Minister said that the Yamuna is not just a river, but a living symbol of the nation’s faith, culture and civilisation.

“Keeping Yamuna clean, pure and free-flowing is not only the responsibility of the government, but a collective moral responsibility of all of us towards future generations,” she said.

Chief Minister Gupta informed that the Delhi government is carrying out the Yamuna clean-up campaign at a war footing, in a phased, scientific and well-planned manner.

Continuous efforts are being made for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna by strengthening the disposal of silt and other materials, waste management, sewage treatment, biological treatment and monitoring systems, she said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Delhi Government will extend all possible support to public participation-based initiatives for environmental protection.

She said that sustainable and positive change is possible only when society and government work together.

Appealing to citizens to maintain sustained awareness, discipline and participation for the conservation and cleanliness of the Yamuna, she said that a clean Yamuna will emerge as the symbol of a clean, healthy and empowered Delhi.

