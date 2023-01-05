Driver cab of Ghaziabad-Delhi EMU catches fire at Ghaziabad railway station, no casualties reported
The driver cab of the Ghaziabad-Delhi Special Express (O4947) caught fire at the Ghaziabad railway station in the morning today.
The fire was extinguished at 10:58 AM after which the train departed from the station. The train was scheduled to depart from the station at 9:50 AM. Till now no casualties have been reported and the driver and the passengers are reportedly safe. Further details are awaited.
