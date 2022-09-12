Drone from Pakistan spotted in Punjab, returns after BSF fire

Chandigarh, Sep 12 A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border near Punjab's Gurdaspur on Monday morning, officials said.

The drone flew back towards Pakistan when Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired several rounds at it.

A search operation was underway jointly by a team of the BSF and Punjab Police.

A day earlier, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav told the media that 95 per cent of the RDX is coming through Punjab borders mostly by using drones.

As per the police records, nearly 125 drone sorties from Pakistan to Punjab were recorded this year, much higher than the last year.

However, the BSF has neutralised many drones, Yadav added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor