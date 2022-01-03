Drone maker Garuda Aerospace maps 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under Centre's Svamitva scheme

Garuda Aerospace, which offers a variety of drone-related services, has recently completed mapping of over 1000 villages in Uttar Pradesh as part of government's ambitious Svamitva Scheme aimed at establishing clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said the firm has greatly benefitted from the liberalised drone rules released by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.

He said they have also secured orders for drones from Malaysia, Panama, UAE and some other countries. Jayaprakash said the Chennai-based firm was looking at a turn over of over Rs 15 crore by March 31 this year.

"We have been able to undertake aggressive expansion where we have secured orders from Malaysia, Panamaand UAE for over 8000 drones so far. We are looking to increase our turnover to 15-20 crores a month by March 31. We are projected to become the first Unicorn Startup ($1 Billion valuation) in the drone ecysystem by 2023 as we are constantly innovating and providing niche solutions that is disrupting several multibillion-dollar industries," Jayaprakash told ANI.

He said Garuda recently manufactured 120 drones solely to serve the B2B industry sector in foreign countries and has secrured orders for spraying pesticides in vast area in the country.

"Recently we have done mapping of almost 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Svamita is a Central Sector Scheme of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which was launched by the Prime Minister in April last year.

It is a a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (abadi) areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing 'record of rights' to village household owners through legal ownership cards (property cards/title deeds).

About 6.62 lakh villages across the country will be surveyed in this scheme from 2021 to 2025.

Jayaprakash said the company has secured over 100 orders from government institutions and and private sector including two projects in SAIL, pipeline inspection in IOCL, NHAI surveillance project and has served some top Indian private companies.

