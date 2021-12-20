Drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Gurdaspur sector, says BSF
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2021 05:16 PM2021-12-20T17:16:32+5:302021-12-20T17:25:07+5:30
A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.
A drone was spotted near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur area on Monday, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.
"A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border. BSF personnel fired five rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory," the BSF officer informed.
The incident was reported at 12:30 am, he added.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app