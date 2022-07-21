Droupadi Murmu crosses majority mark, set to be India's next president

NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark, and she is set to become 15th President of India.17 TMC legislators cross-voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu, said Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. Counting of votes for the presidential election is under way at the Parliament House. Ruling NDA's Droupadi Murmu and Opposition's Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in favour of Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country. Kovind's tenure is ending on July 24 and the new President will take oath on July 25.