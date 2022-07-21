Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India

The BJP-led NDA’s nominee Droupadi Murmu on Thursday became India’s 15th President. She succeeded Ram Nath Kovind and also became the first tribal leader to hold the top constitutional post in the country. Murmu was pitted against the Opposition’s candidate pick Yashwant Sinha, who has now congratulated her on the victory.

The total number of valid votes is 3219 with total value of 8,38,839; Out of this, Droupadi Murmu got 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777. Yashwant Sinha got 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062, informs PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha. Droupadi Murmu had crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting, set to become the next president of the country.

