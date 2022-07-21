Droupadi Murmu leads by 480 votes in second round of vote counting

After the second round of vote counting where the ballot papers of the first 10 states were alphabetically counted, NDA leader Droupadi Murmu got 809 votes which valued 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha got 329 votes valued at 44,276, informed PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the voting count, announced that Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes valued at 3,78,000 & Yashwant Sinha had secured 208 votes valued at 1,45,600. While 15 votes were invalid.

Today 21th July, India will get its 15th President, the counting of votes had begin at 11 am. The two contenders for the presidential elections are Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The Presidential polling has begun on Monday. Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, who is the opposition's choice. The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and of all the state Assemblies, including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies, and Members of the Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.



