Drug peddler booked in J&K’s Baramulla district

Srinagar, July 31 J&K Police on Wednesday booked a drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1988 (PIT NDPS) in Baramulla district.

Police said in a statement on Wednesday, “Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police booked notorious drug smuggler under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention order from the competent authority.”

“The notorious drug smuggler namely Nazir Ahmad Gagroo alias Nazira, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of Arampora, District Baramulla, has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” the police stated.

The booked drug smuggler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.

“Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against the said drug smuggler who was involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Sheeri, Fatehgarh, Old Town, New Town, Kanispora, Delina & other areas of District,” police said in the statement.

“Despite his involvement in many FIRs, he did not mend his activities and was again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth,” the police added.

