Drug smuggler's property worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 6 Continuing its drive against narcotics trafficking, J&K Police on Wednesday attached the property of a known drug smuggler worth Rs 1.2 crore in Anantnag district under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances act (NDPS).

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that the property of a known drug smuggler, Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Tulkhan village in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district was attached.

“The accused has a history of offences under the NDPS Act with several cases involving the trafficking of substances like Codeine Phosphate, Charas, and Spasmo Proxyvan Plus.

“His most recent offence was on April 4, 2021, when a major drug haul was seized, including 70 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, 34.7 kg of Charas powder, and 4,320 capsules of Spasmo Proxyvan Plus,” the police said.

“Investigation revealed that his two sons, Inayat Ahmad Dar and Sahil Ahmad Dar were also involved in drug smuggling and had been arrested in 2024 on drug-related charges,” police said in the statement.

“Inayat Ahmad Dar was arrested in case FIR number 13/2024, with nine bottles of Codeine Phosphate, and Sahil Ahmad Dar was apprehended in case FIR number 36/2024, with 12 bottles of the same substance,” the police stated.

“Despite Mohammad Ashraf Dar’s stated income from agriculture, an investigation revealed that his three-storey residence in Tulkhan, valued at around Rs 1.2 crore, was acquired through proceeds from his illicit drug activities,” the police added.

Consequently, Anantnag Police through Police Station Bijbehara, enforced Section 68(1) of the NDPS Act to attach the property preventing its sale or alteration.

“This action demonstrates Anantnag Police’s strong commitment to dismantling the financial base of the drug trade and serves as a clear warning that illicit gains from narcotics trafficking will not be permitted,” police said.

“Anantnag Police remains dedicated to eliminating the narcotics network through continuous and strategic measures,” the statement said.

