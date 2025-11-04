Drugs seized from doctor's house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 4 A Hyderabad doctor was arrested by the excise police after drugs were recovered from his house, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, the Prohibition and Excise officials and the NTF (Narcotics Task Force) searched the house of John Paul, a doctor, in the Musheerabad area and found drugs valued at Rs 3 lakh.

The accused was allegedly selling narcotic substances from his rented house. He was allegedly procuring the drugs from peddlers in Delhi and Bengaluru.

The STF personnel found OG Kush, MDMA, cocaine and hash oil from the doctor’s premises.

The excise police booked three other accused in the case. John Paul was allegedly running the racket along with his friends Pramod, Sandeep, and Sharat. They were using his house to stock and sell drugs, offering him free narcotics in return.

The trio were absconding, and the excise police have launched a hunt for them.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police arrested 11 people involved in the illegal possession, sale, and consumption of narcotic substances.

The Gachibowli Police and Special Operations Team (SOT), Madhapur Zone of Cyberabad, raided a SM Luxury Guest Room Co-living & PG Hostel, TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli and apprehended two persons.

Based on their confession, the remaining accused were arrested at Hotel Night Eye, Madhapur. Later in the investigation, the consumers were also identified, and they were also taken into custody. During the raid, the accused persons were found to be in possession of narcotic substances, which they were consuming and selling to known and unknown persons.

The accused were found in possession of 32.14 grams of MDMA and 4.67 grams of Ganja.

Seven accused, including two Nigerians, who are the main accused in the case, are absconding. The accused include suppliers, distributors, and consumers.

According to police, their network extended across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The accused were procuring narcotic substances through illegal channels and selling them to youth and students in various localities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor