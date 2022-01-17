Drugs smuggled from Myanmar valued at over Rs 15cr seized

Guwahati, Jan 17 The Assam Police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers, seized a goods-laden truck from Manipur and recovered 1.6 kg of heroin valued at Rs 15 crore, the police said.

According to the police, Monday's drug seizure is the second such major capture of narcotics smuggled from Myanmar within a week.

Acting on a tip-off, an Assam police team intercepted a goods laden truck coming from Manipur at Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district and arrested two drug peddlers. The police team recovered 1.6 kg of heroin concealed in 115 soap boxes inside the vehicle.

Police said that one of the drug peddlers complained of uneasiness and tried to escape from police custody before the police personnel fired at his leg.

The injured drug smuggler has been admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

Lauding the police, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Continuing Assam's war against drugs, Karbi Anglong police seized 1.6 kg of heroin at Khatkhati. Also arrested two accused from a neighbouring state. Much appreciated Assam police."

On January 11, over 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, was seized from a goods truck in Karbi Anglong district and the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Varied drugs, especially heroin, highly-addictive methamphetamine tablets, also commonly known as 'Yaba' or 'party tablets', poppy seeds, opium, ganja (marijuana), morphine, bottles of cough syrup and various other contraband as well as arms and ammunition were often smuggled from Myanmar which shares a 1,643 km of unfenced border with the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.

