Drugs valued at Rs 50 cr seized in Hyderabad from two clandestine labs

Hyderabad, Dec 26 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized about 25 kg of stimulant drug Mephedrone, valued at about Rs 50 crore, from two clandestine manufacturing labs in Hyderabad, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, the DRI started a swift and well-coordinated operation on December 21 and busted the two clandestine labs. Seven persons carrying out the manufacturing in these two locations were arrested and sent to judicial custody.

"Officials of the DRI seized 24.885 kg of mephedrone in finished form, valued at Rs. 49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs. 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking," the ministry said.

The mastermind and main financier of this activity was nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of Rs 60 lakh.

Some of the arrested persons are also accused in a 2016 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 236 kg ephedrine at Indore, a July 2022 DRI case for clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar, a case of escape from prison at Indore, a murder case in Hyderabad, and robberies in Vadodara.

This coordinated action is in line with the exhortation of the Home Minister and Finance Minister to the officials, with emphasis on going after the big fish and catching main handlers and perpetrators/financers in drug cases, the ministry said

"Neutralising of the clandestine labs and apprehending of the entire drug syndicate has dealt a blow to their plans for committing nefarious activities in the wake of new year and thereafter," it added.

This is a second such factory bust carried out by DRI in the current financial year, following a similar case at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, in July-August 2022.

In this financial year alone (till November, 2022), officers of DRI have seized about 990 kg of heroin, 88 kg of cocaine, 10,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2,400 litres of Phensedyl cough syrup and various other harmful NDPS substances. The DRI remains committed to safeguarding the nation's health and tackling the challenge of narco-terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor