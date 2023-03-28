Drunk IndiGo passenger causes disturbance on Guwahati-Delhi flight

Another case of an inebriated passenger causing disruption on a flight has emerged in India. The individual reportedly vomited on an IndiGo flight travelling from Guwahati to Delhi and subsequently urinated throughout the toilet of the aircraft.

Following the inappropriate conduct of a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 762 on March 26, the flight attendants had to take responsibility for cleaning up the mess caused by the individual.

A fellow passenger on the flight took to social media to share the incident and also commended the flight crew for their excellent handling of the situation.

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

It is unclear whether IndiGo airlines took any action against the drunk passenger or not.