Drunk IndiGo passenger causes disturbance on Guwahati-Delhi flight

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 28, 2023 08:01 PM 2023-03-28T20:01:08+5:30 2023-03-28T20:03:01+5:30

Another case of an inebriated passenger causing disruption on a flight has emerged in India. The individual reportedly vomited ...

Drunk IndiGo passenger causes disturbance on Guwahati-Delhi flight | Drunk IndiGo passenger causes disturbance on Guwahati-Delhi flight

Drunk IndiGo passenger causes disturbance on Guwahati-Delhi flight

Next

Another case of an inebriated passenger causing disruption on a flight has emerged in India. The individual reportedly vomited on an IndiGo flight travelling from Guwahati to Delhi and subsequently urinated throughout the toilet of the aircraft.

Following the inappropriate conduct of a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E 762 on March 26, the flight attendants had to take responsibility for cleaning up the mess caused by the individual.

A fellow passenger on the flight took to social media to share the incident and also commended the flight crew for their excellent handling of the situation.

It is unclear whether IndiGo airlines took any action against the drunk passenger or not.

Open in app
Tags : Indigo Airline Indigo Airline delhi guwahati