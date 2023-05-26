Drunk man calls Delhi Police claiming threat to PM's life, held

New Delhi, May 26 Delhi Police have apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly warning ...

New Delhi, May 26 Delhi Police have apprehended a man for making a PCR call and allegedly warning of a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Friday.

The caller was identified as Hemant Kumar, a resident of Raigar Pura in Karol Bagh.

"After receiving the PCR call on Thursday night, a police team was dispatched to the spot. Kumar was brought to the police station and a joint interrogation was conducted," said Pranav Tayal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

