Drunk passenger vomits, defecates near toilet on IndiGo flight

A drunk passenger vomited on the aisle of the IndiGo 6E 762 flight and defecated all around the toilet, according to a tweet by senior Gauhati High Court counsel Bhaskar Dev Konwar. Konwar also shared a picture of a female cabin crew member who cleaned up the mess. Konwar tweeted, “IndiGo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated around the toilet. Leading lady Shweta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power (sic).”

Soon after this tweet went viral, Twitter users said that glorifying this as “girl power” is beyond anyone’s comprehension. A user wrote, “The flight crew seem like victims here. This is a disgusting part of their job. Glorifying this as “girl power” is beyond my comprehension. This is similar to calling manual scavengers as the heroes of our society, instead of acknowledging that they are victims of corruption.”