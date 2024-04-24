Dry Day in Noida: Liquor Shops To Remain Closed From Today Till April 26 Due to Lok Sabha Election

In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election on April 26, liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency will remain closed for a period of 48 hours from Wednesday onwards. As per regulations liquor outlets must close down 48 hours ahead of the election. Therefore, all authorized liquor outlets in the area will shut from 6 pm on Wednesday (April 24) until 6 pm on Friday (April 26) or the end of voting time. During the said period, if any person is found selling liquor illegally he or she will face strict legal action, including penalty or jail term. Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency goes to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The upcoming election in Gautam Buddha Nagar is shaping up to be a three-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Mahesh Sharma will be contesting for the BJP, while the BSP has chosen Rajendra Singh Solanki as their candidate. Representing the SP and the opposition alliance, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), is Mahendra Nagar.The Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency was created in 2008 based on the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India.

It was previously part of the Khurja Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency covers Bulandshahar and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts and includes five Vidhan Sabha constituencies: Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad, and Khurja. Since its establishment, Gautam Buddha Nagar has seen three Lok Sabha elections. The BSP won the first election in 2009, while the BJP has secured consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019.In the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the main contenders in Gautam Buddha Nagar are the BJP-led NDA, the SP-led I.N.D.I.A bloc, and the BSP.

The BJP has once again nominated their incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma, who won by significant margins in both 2014 and 2019, solidifying his position as a strong candidate. Sharma faced initial defeat in 2009 but made a remarkable comeback. Competing against Sharma are Mahendra Singh Nagar from the Samajwadi Party and Rajendra Singh Solanki from the BSP.