Dry Day in Uttar Pradesh on January 22: No Liquor Sale on the Day of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a Dry Day in Uttar Pradesh on January 22. This means that there will be no sale of alcohol, and liquor shops will remain closed across the state on the day of the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will mark the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and several other dignitaries. Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.

The CM has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate the historic occasion with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behavior. He has also asked the officials to ensure adequate security arrangements, traffic management, and sanitation facilities in Ayodhya and other parts of the state.