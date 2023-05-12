Dry day to be observed in Karnataka tomorrow due to election results

The Karnataka Government has incurred a significant loss of nearly Rs 150 crore due to the two-day ban on liquor sales during the state elections, according to reports. Furthermore, May 13, the day votes will be counted, has also been declared a dry day for Karnataka. The dry days commenced at 5 pm on May 8 and extended until midnight on May 10, just before polling day. Throughout this period, all establishments including shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol remained closed. Considering the closure of bars and wine shops across the state for two days, a daily income loss ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 90 crore was suffered by the 12,500 liquor shops. Moreover, bars that typically earn around Rs 1.5 lakh per day each experienced financial setbacks, as stated in a TV9 Kannada report.

On May 2, orders were issued to ban alcohol sales for three days to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. The restrictions even encompassed the service of liquor at events such as weddings and parties. Initially, restaurants serving alcohol were also prohibited from providing home delivery or takeaway services on dry days. However, the Bengaluru Police subsequently amended their order, allowing the sale of food in restaurants while restricting the sale of liquor. Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly concluded on May 10. This year's election witnessed a closely fought battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). Now, all attention turns to May 13 for the announcement of results. The Election Commission of India will declare Karnataka assembly election result 2023 on May 13, 2023. The counting of votes will commence at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and the first trends are expected to emerge by 8:30 AM. The final picture for most of the constituencies will be clear by noon. As per the schedule released by the poll panel, the Karnataka elections will be completed on May 15, 2023.