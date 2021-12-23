Dry Days declared in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills District for Christmas, New Year celebrations

'Dry Days' have been declared in Meghalaya's entire East Khasi Hills District on account of Christmas and New Year. All shops, home delivery licensees, canteens and outstill will remain closed.

According to an order by the Office of Deputy Commissioner (Excise), the dry days have been declared on December 24 and 25, and also on January 1 marking the occasion of Christmas and New Year respectively.

"I, Miss Isawanda Laloo, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong hereby declare the 24th and 25th December 2021 and January 2022 as "Dry Days" of the East Khasi Hills on account of "Christmas festival" and "New Year" respectively," said the order by the office.

The order was released on December 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

