Dry, warmer weather likely in J&K

By IANS | Published: April 25, 2023 10:30 AM 2023-04-25T10:30:05+5:30 2023-04-25T10:50:22+5:30

Srinagar, April 25 Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Office has forecast mainly dry

Srinagar, April 25 Weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir as the Met Office has forecast mainly dry and warmer weather during the next 24 hours.

"Mainly dry warmer weather with clear sky is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Met Department said.

Srinagar had 8.3, Pahalgam 1.6 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

In Ladakh region, Kargil recorded 3.1 and Leh minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

