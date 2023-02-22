Dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Feb 22 Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that mostly dry weather is likely to remain.

An official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, "Mainly clear weather is expected at most places in J&K during the next 24 hours."

Srinagar had 3.7, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town had minus 10.6 and Leh minus 8.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.1, Katra 12, Batote 5, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor