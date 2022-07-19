Dry weather likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 19 Weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain dry during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological department (MeT) said here on Tuesday.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 20.6, Pahalgam 15.8 and Gulmarg 13.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region registered 11.8 degrees, while both Leh and Kargil had 13.6. degrees.

Jammu had 27.1, Katra 25.7, Batote 20.5, Banihal 20 and Bhaderwah 21.1 degrees as the minimum temperature.

