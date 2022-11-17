Dry weather, mainly clear, partly cloudy sky likely in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 17 The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast dry weather with mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K with mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 3.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 12.2 and Leh minus 9, while Jammu registered 10.7 degrees, Katra 10.6, Batote 4, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 1.6 degrees.

