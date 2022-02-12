Dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 12 Weather remained dry and sunny in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday as the Met office forecast mainly dry weather during the next 24 hours in the two union territories.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Pahalgam minus 8.1 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg minus 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Drass town in Ladakh region registered minus 25.2 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 16.4 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 18.6 degrees Celsius as the night temperature.

Jammu city clocked 6.0 degrees Celisus, Katra 6.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 3.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal 3.4 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature.

