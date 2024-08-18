Durand Cup match cancellation reflects Bengal's law & order situation: Amit Malviya

Kolkata, Aug 18 BJP’s Information Technology cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the Mamata government over the decision to cancel the match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC of Durand Cup amid apprehensions of protests over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

In a statement, posted on his official X handle this morning, Malviya claimed that this decision to cancel the match speaks volumes about the condition of the law and order situation in West Bengal. "In an unprecedented move, Mamata Banerjee’s Police has cancelled Kolkata's most awaited football match, the East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan derby, scheduled for 18th Aug. The tickets were all sold out. REASON GIVEN: inability to provide security for the game," he said in his post.

According to him, the inability to provide security for the match cannot be the reason for the cancellation of the match.

“It speaks volumes about the condition of law and order in West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, if they are unable to provide security to around 60,000 people, let alone the State’s 10 crore population,” Malviya said in his post

At the same time, he has said that while security issues had been the reason given by the state administration for cancelling the match, the real reason behind the move was that the supporters of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were planning to carry posters and placards seeking justice for the rape and murder victim.

“The game was cancelled fearing this kind of mass protest," Malviya's post read.

The announcement of the match cancellation was made on Saturday evening and a section of the Trinamool Congress leaders claimed that the move would create more negative impact in the minds of the people of the state in the backdrop of the growing public grievances over the ghastly rape and murder.

This section within the ruling party also said that the move will give the opposition parties especially CPI(M) and BJP more ammunition to further sensationalise the issue.

