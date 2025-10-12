Durgapur MBBS Student Gangrape Case: Victim’s Father Seeks Odisha Transfer Over Safety Concerns

In the shocking Durgapur gangrape case, the father of the 23-year-old MBBS student has expressed grave concerns about his daughter’s safety in West Bengal, appealing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to allow her transfer to Odisha. He said his daughter remains bedridden and unable to walk, though the Chief Minister, Director General of Police, Superintendent of Police, and District Collector have been extending full support and monitoring her condition. The father stated that while the administration’s help has been commendable, he fears for her security and wants to shift her to a “safer environment” in Odisha for her recovery.

#WATCH | Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal | Father of the Durgapur alleged gangrape victim, says, "... She is unable to walk and is on bedrest. The Chief Minister, DG, SP, and Collector are all helping us a lot and regularly enquiring about her health... I have requested the Chief… pic.twitter.com/W4u54SMnwl — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

#WATCH | Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal: Police and investigation team carry out investigation at the crime spot in Durgapur, where an MBBS student was allegedly gangraped yesterday. pic.twitter.com/sTBwbRZh7f — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the police investigation in Durgapur’s Shivapur area continues, with forensic teams re-examining the crime scene near IQ City Medical College, where the alleged assault occurred. Four accused — Apu Bauri (21), Firdos Sekh (23), Sekh Reajuddin (31), and Sheikh Sofiqul — have been arrested and charged under sections related to gangrape and common criminal intent. The survivor, an MBBS student from Jaleswar, Odisha, was allegedly lured by a male friend before being attacked by a group of men. Police have also detained and interrogated the friend, who remains under suspicion for his possible involvement in the crime.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against all culprits, emphasizing West Bengal Police’s “zero tolerance” stance toward crimes against women. Officials confirmed that the survivor is receiving medical and psychological care, with state Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja ensuring counselling support. A National Commission for Women representative, Archana Majumdar, who met the survivor, urged police to investigate the role of her companion thoroughly, claiming he abandoned her during the assault. As the investigation progresses, the victim’s family continues to seek both justice and safe relocation, highlighting growing concerns about her post-incident security.