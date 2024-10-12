Dussehra 2024 Celebrations: Tallest Ravan Effigy of 211-Foot Installed at Dwarka Sector 10 in Delhi (Watch Video)

The Sri Ram Lila Society has installed tallest effigy of Ravan with 211 feet in Dwarka’s Sector 10 in Delhi on occasion of Dussehra also known as Vijaya Dashmi, which is celebrated at the end of 9-days Navratri festival.

According to the Hindustan Times report, to prepare the structure it took over four months by Sri Ram Lila Society and claimed to have the tallest effigy in India. Chairman of the committee Rajesh Gehlot said its conducted auditions for over 400 artists from across Delhi NCR to ensure fresh talent is showcased in the grand Ramleela event.

211-Foot Ravan Effigy in Delhi

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajesh Gehlot said, " It took almost 4 months to make this Ravana effigy...the expenditure was around Rs 30 lakhs. You will get to see the tallest and most beautiful Ravan effigy in Dwarka..." Gehlot said that the committee has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to attend the ceremony.

Security has been tightened in Dwarka as large crowds are expected to gather to witness Ravan effigy burning on Saturday. Over 50 Delhi Police personnel, 200 volunteers, and more than 100 civil officers were deployed to safeguard the event.