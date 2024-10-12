Dussehra 2024 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Vijayadashami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, "Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life."

देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मां दुर्गा और प्रभु श्रीराम के आशीर्वाद से आप सभी को जीवन के हर क्षेत्र में विजय हासिल हो, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2024

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Saturday, October 12, marking the end of Durga Puja. It is observed on the tenth day of the month of Ashvin, the seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. The festival typically falls in the Gregorian calendar months of September and October.

The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali, the important festival of lights, which is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.