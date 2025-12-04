Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha vows to run bulldozers on mafia in Bihar

Patna, Dec 4 On the fourth day of the Winter session of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha adopted a firm stance against the sand mafia, declaring that illegal miners would be bulldozed as the state government intensifies its crackdown on unlawful sand mining.

Speaking during the debate in the House, Deputy CM Sinha reviewed the state government's recent actions and highlighted its commitment to curbing illegal sand extraction.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "I want to remind those who crave sand that when massacres were happening over sand, you (RJD) were in power and I was in the Opposition."

He cited past incidents, including an incident in Koilwar where nearly 1,000 rounds of bullets were fired over sand, triggering a three-day uproar in the Assembly at that time.

When Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Bhai Virendra objected to his remarks, Deputy CM Sinha countered that no such violent incident had occurred in the past year and that sand revenue had increased by 117 per cent in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that overloading has been curbed, and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for reporting such violations.

He asserted that strict measures under the Revenue and Land Reforms Department are forcing several sand mafias to surrender their ghats and flee.

"We will not let them escape. Their security deposits will also be confiscated. The land mafia and sand mafia are now in trouble in Bihar," Deputy CM Sinha said.

When RJD MLA Bhai Virendra again interrupted, Deputy CM Sinha remarked, "These are the people who have spread anarchy in Bihar. I have pledged to free Bihar from those who thrived during the jungle raj."

He also warned, "Very soon, we will expose those who protect and collude with the sand mafia, land mafia, and liquor mafia. We will not make noise -- we will work on the ground and run bulldozers on their chests so they learn a lesson."

Amid continued protests from the Opposition, Deputy CM Sinha added that those who engage in honest work have nothing to fear.

