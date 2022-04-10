'Each time PM sought help from society and officers against Covid, citizens outperformed to meet his expectations' (Book Review)

New Delhi, April 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often iterated that Ind have dared to dream that the 21st century will belong to India and the manner in which the country has tackled the Covid-19 pandemic shows that this dream "may truly become a reality", says a new book that charts the manner in which the crisis was met head-on.

"The prime minister often says that Ind have dared to dream, 'ekkeesvi sadi Bharat ki hi hogi'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor