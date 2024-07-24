EAM agreed to grant request on passport offices in Garhwal: Baluni

New Delhi, July 24 Anil Baluni, BJP MP from Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttarakhand, met External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, on Wednesday and raised the need for passport offices in Garhwal’s remote areas.

"Met External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and requested him to open passport offices in Gopeshwar (Chamoli) and Kotdwar in my Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency", said the BJP’s National Chief Spokesperson Anil Baluni in a post on X.

"Given the challenging geographical conditions, opening these offices will greatly benefit youth and people by saving them time and money", he added.

Baluni said that the EAM agreed to his request.

"Hopefully, soon we will get good news regarding the opening of these offices", he said in his post.

Due to the lack of passport offices in Gopeshwar (Chamoli) and Kotdwar, people have to travel to Dehradun, Haldwani, and other districts to get their passport-related work done, causing them great inconvenience.

Consequently, the BJP’s media cell chief, Baluni raised the demand for setting up of passport offices in the area.

