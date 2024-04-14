EAM Jaishankar raises issue of Indian crew on seized ship with Iranian counterpart

New Delhi, April 14 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Iranian counterpart H. Amirabdollahian and raised the issue of 17 Indian crewmen on a commercial vessel seized by Iranian special forces.

He also urged Iran to avoid escalation, following its missile and drone barrage on Israel overnight.

The Israeli-linked MSC Aries, which has 17 Indians among its 25-member crew as well as Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals, was as it passed through the Strait of Hormuz, about 80 km offshore of the UAE, early on Saturday, as per the vessel's operator.

"Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," Minister Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In a separate post, he said that he also talked to his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz.

"Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern at the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," he posted.

