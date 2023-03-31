EAM Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], March 31 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka this weekend.

During the two-day visit, Jaishankar will be in the capital city of Bengaluru and will visit Hubbali and Belagavi districts.

On Saturday, EAM will address women entrepreneurs on how India became a 'Vishwaguru'. The Laghu Udyog Bharathi has planned another programme of interaction with entrepreneurs and businessmen. In the final event for the day, Jaishankar will address the Interaction with Entrepreneurs Orgzations (Startups) on "India's New Standing in World order & Perspective".

On Sunday, Jaishankar will fly from Bengaluru to Hubbali. A programme is slated to be held for a meeting of intellectuals at Koushalya Hall, JSS College in, Dharwada. Further, the foreign minister would also address a meeting at the Kannada Bhawan in Belagavi, after which he will return to the national capital.

"The kind of appeal that he (Jaishankar) has amongst the youth and the educated class is phenomenal. That is why there is a big demand for his campaign in Karnataka," a BJP Karnataka MP told .

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly polls. The elections to the 224 Assembly seats will take place on May 10, 2023 and the counting will happen on May 13, 2023.

