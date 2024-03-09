EAM's Japan visit timely opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties: MEA

New Delhi, March 9 Summing up External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr S Jaishankar's three-day trip to Japan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that the visit provided a timely opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties and explore ways to transform the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.

Dr Jaishankar, who landed in Tokyo on March 6 after concluding a visit to the Republic of Korea, raised pressing world issues vis-a-vis the Indo-Pacific, Global South, and UN reforms, and called for increased bilateral cooperation in sectors ranging from trade, to emerging technology, Defence and security.

Conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings, EAM Jaishankar briefed Japanese PM Fumio Kishida about recent developments in the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which completed its 10th year in 2024, and sought his guidance in further strengthening the relationship.

The EAM addressed the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa on March 7, and reviewed political exchanges; trade, investment, infrastructure and technology collaboration; developmental coordination; Defence and security cooperation; as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers agreed to make the relationship responsive to contemporary demands and foster better understanding between people in the two countries.

Their discussion touched, inter alia, cooperation for building respective semiconductor ecosystems, green technologies, Defence equipment and technology, digital payments, mobility arrangements, promotion of the Japanese language in India, etc.

The dialogue also covered regional issues of mutual interest in the Indo-Pacific and major global developments.

A strong sentiment of support for bilateral partnership was evident in the EAM's meetings with senior political leaders, including Taro Aso, Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of LDP; and Yoshihide Suga, Chairman of Japan India Association.

During the visit, the EAM also met Akie Abe and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi, conveying his condolence over the demise of Yoko Abe, mother of late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

At the first Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo, Dr Jaishankar delivered remarks on India-Japan bilateral relations in the overall context of evolving global trends.

He also spoke at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, outlining the historical and current trajectories in the relationship and reflecting on the new possibilities.

