Early summer vacations for Chhattisgarh schools as mercury soars

In view of the rising temperature across the country, Chhattisgarh Education Department on Wednesday announced early summer vacations in the state.

As per an official release, all government and private schools in the state would have summer vacations from April 24 to June 14.

Endline assessment of a few subjects has been scheduled for April 25 for which students who voluntarily wish to attend can complete the tests on the scheduled dates.

After the assessments, the schools will open for the next academic session on June 15, informed the officials from the education department.

The said order will be applicable in government and private schools.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor