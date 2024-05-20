Earthquake in Gujarat: 3.4 Magnitude Tremor Hits Kutch

The Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said a 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, May 20. No casualties or property losses were reported in the district due to the seismic activity.

The tremor was recorded at 10.36 am, with its epicentre 60 km north-northwest of Lakhpat, at a depth of 4.1 kilometres, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said in its latest report.

The ISR data showed that this is the fifth tremor of magnitude between 3 and 4 recorded in the state's Saurashtra-Kutch region so far this month.

On January 26, 2001, Gujarat was struck by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located near Bhachau in Kutch which affected the entire state. The quake had claimed nearly 13,800 lives and left 1.67 lakh others injured, as per the information provided by the GSDMA.