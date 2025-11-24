Earthquake in Gujarat: Mild Quake Measuring Magnitude 3.0 Hits Saurashtra Region

An earthquake measuring of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale struck the Saurashtra region of Gujarat in the early hours of Monday, November 24. The quake was reported to have fallen at around 3.06 am IST, according to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 15 km north-northeast (NNE) of Talala, Saurashtra, at coordinates 21.188°N latitude and 70.546°E longitude. There are no reports of damage or casualties so far.

On Sunday, several tremors were felt in several districts of Gujarat, including Rajkot. According to ETV Bharat, a total of five earthquake tremors were recorded from morning to evening, out of which one tremor was of magnitude 2.4, while the remaining four tremors were of magnitude below 2.0. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded in Karanjvel and Mirpur areas of Vyara taluka of Tapi district.

People from the surrounding areas of Karanjvel and Mirpur villages who felt the tremors came out of their homes and there was an atmosphere of fear among the people who felt the tremors throughout the day, but fortunately, no damage or loss of life was caused by this small earthquake.