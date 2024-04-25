Earthquake in Haryana: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Sirsa

The National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Haryana's Sirsa at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 25.

According to the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km, which occurred at 18:10:20 IST today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 25-04-2024, 18:10:20 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 74.67, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Sirsa, Haryana, India," NCS said on X (formerly known as Twitter). There were no reports of casualties or damage to the properties reported yet.

The area where this quake occurred has relatively few earthquakes. However, It has had at least 9 quakes above magnitude 4 since 2018, which suggests that larger earthquakes of this size occur infrequently, probably on average approximately every 1 to 5 years.