Earthquake in Meghalaya: Mild Tremor of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Hits East Jayanta Hills

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Tura in Meghalaya early Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremors occurred at 6:57 AM, approximately 59 km north of Tura, with a depth of 29 km. The NCS detailed the event in a tweet: "Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km, Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya."

Earlier on the same day, the northeast region experienced another earthquake. This quake, with a magnitude of 3.2, hit the Noney district of Manipur around 2:46 AM, at a depth of 25 km. The NCS tweeted: "Earthquake of Magnitude 3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India. "On the preceding Monday, Meghalaya had a significant Assembly election with an impressive turnout exceeding 81 percent.



