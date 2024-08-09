Earthquake in Sikkim: Quake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Soreng

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck Soreng, Sikkim, early this morning. The tremor was recorded at 06:57 IST, according to the National Center for Seismology. The moderate quake caused the tremors felt in the region, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Details of the earthquake

- Magnitude: 4.4

- Time: 06:57:08 IST

- Latitude: 27.22 N

- Longitude: 88.33 E

- Depth: 10 km

- Location: Soreng, Sikkim

Sikkim is prone to earthquakes due to its location in the Himalayan mountain range, one of the most seismically hazardous regions on Earth. In 2011, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck the region, killing at least 111 people, mostly in Sikkim.