Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Ladakh

Published: June 9, 2023



Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 9 : An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:23 am.

So far, there is no report of any damage. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

