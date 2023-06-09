Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 9 : An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 10:23:57 IST, Lat: 35.64 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Laddakh, India

The tremor was felt at 10:23 am.

So far, there is no report of any damage. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

