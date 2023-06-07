Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

New Delhi [India], June 7 : An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 11:36 pm on Tuesday. Tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 685 km west of Bikaner and it struck at a depth of 10 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 23:36:57 IST, Lat: 28.36 & Long: 66.33, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 685km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/dJb2e1rMQ6@KirenRijiju @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/eUg5BssouJ— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 6, 2023

However, no casualties or damage to property have been reported yet.

