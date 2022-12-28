Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

By ANI | Published: December 28, 2022 03:04 AM 2022-12-28T03:04:35+5:30 2022-12-28T08:40:02+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for ...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi | Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 strikes Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 2.19 am.

The Latitude was 30.87 and Longitude was 78.19 and the Depth was recorded to be 5 km.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : uttarakhand National centre for seismology Kota to uttarakhand Uttarakhand state The himachal pradesh high court National earthquake monitoring and research centre Uttara Uttar pradesh environment