Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 : An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 6:34 am on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 06:34:58 IST, Lat: 27.02 & Long: 92.57, Depth: 33 Km ,Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P5DiQecPwa @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/9uQyFNXldE— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 11, 2023

No casualties or damage to property have been reported.

