Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Arunachal Pradesh

By ANI | Published: June 11, 2023 08:02 AM2023-06-11T08:02:13+5:302023-06-11T08:05:02+5:30

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 : An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh at 6:34 am on Sunday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported.

