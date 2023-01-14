Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 14, 2023 09:11 AM 2023-01-14T09:11:56+5:30 2023-01-14T09:12:31+5:30
A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said. The tremors were felt around 5:17 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.
Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude, Occurred on 14-01-2023, 05:17:15 IST, Lat: 32.25 & Long: 76.56, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 22km E of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.
