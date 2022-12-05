Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 strikes Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck 92km SW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake struck at 07:04 AM.
As per the NCS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 Km.
The latitude was found to be 27.17 and the longitude was 95.96. No casualties have been reported so far.
